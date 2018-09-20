Putin congratulates Sarkissian on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the Armenian Independence Day, Sarkissian’s office said.

“I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia. I am pleased to note the friendly and allied nature of the relations of our two countries, the high level of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian and other fields.

I am convinced that the expansion of the entire complex of the Russian-Armenian collegial ties complies with the fundamental interests of our brotherly peoples and is proceeding in the direction of ensuring stability and security in the region.

I sincerely wish good health and success to you, and peace and welfare to the citizens of Armenia,” Putin said in the cable.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan