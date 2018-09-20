Artsakh’s president congratulates Armenia’s Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

“On behalf of the people and government of Artsakh I cordially congratulate you on the 27th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Armenia, a holiday which is precious and memorable for all Armenians.

You’ve had great contribution in shaping and developing the independent Armenian statehood. On this festive day, I wish peace, good health and greatest of successes to you on the path of developing and prospering our country and people and realizing pan-national goals,” President Sahakyan said in the cable.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan