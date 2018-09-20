Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates President Sarkissian on Armenian Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory cable to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the 27th anniversary of Independence Day.

“I attach great importance to the development of the Chinese-Armenian relations and I am ready to make efforts together with you in order to increase the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation to a new level, and that the results achieved during the joint implementation of the One Belt One Road initiative bring greater benefit to our countries and peoples,” Xi Jinping said in the cable, according to Sarkissian’s office.

