Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Artsakh counterpart

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has held a meeting on September 20 with his counterpart from Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan.

During the meeting Speaker Babloyan praised the level of partnership between the parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh.

He assured that the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict is constantly in the focus of the Armenian parliament, and that lawmakers are protecting the interests of Artsakh and its people in all international platforms.

Speaker Ghulyan congratulated his Armenian counterpart on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Armenia’s parliament.

The sides discussed a number of issues relating to parliamentary diplomacy and attached importance to continuous meetings of parliamentary committees and organization of inter-parliamentary joint sessions.

