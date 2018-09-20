Kazakhstan’s president congratulates Sarkissian on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Independence Day.

“In the cable Nazarbayev warmly congratulated the Armenian president and expressed conviction that the firm traditions of friendship and mutual understanding which have developed between the two countries will continue to serve as a reliable basis for expanding productive cooperation, for the welfare of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Armenia,” Sarkissian’s office said.

Armenia will celebrate its 27th Independence Day September 21.

