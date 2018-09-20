Despite no diplomatic relations, Saudi royals congratulate President Sarkissian on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the anniversary of the Armenian Independence Day, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



“The King wished the President constant good health and happiness and his people and Government steady progress and prosperity,” SPA said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, has also sent a cable of congratulations to President Sarkissian.

Armenia and Saudi Arabia do not have diplomatic relations.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS that despite the absence of formal relations mutual congratulations of leaders is a common practice.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan