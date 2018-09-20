Swiss president congratulates Armenian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Swiss President Alain Berset has congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the Armenian Independence Day.

“On behalf of the Federal Council and on my own behalf, I offer my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the Armenian people on the National Holiday of the Republic of Armenia, as well as on your country’s Independence Day.

I wish your country happiness and prosperity, as well as robust health and every success to you. I would like to reiterate my country’s commitment to developing mutual trust and friendship with the Republic of Armenia.

Taking the opportunity, I would also like to thank you for the invitation to attend the 17th Francophone Summit in Yerevan, which I accept with great pleasure.



Switzerland attaches great importance to the International Organization of La Francophonie, the members of which have undertaken to promote democracy, peace, human rights, as well as cultural and linguistic diversity.

The Summit will help our countries further strengthen their privileged ties in the years ahead,” President Berset said in a cable, according to Sarkissian’s office.

On September 21st, Armenia will celebrate its 27th anniversary of Independence.

