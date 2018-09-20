Premier-level swag: Pashinyan personally walks into protesting crowd to settle dispute

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today personally walked into a crowd of protesters rallying outside the government headquarters in Yerevan to hear out their complaints.

The protesters are a group of IDPs from Artsvashen, the Armenian exclave which is occupied by Azerbaijan since 1992.

The demonstrators are demanding their compensation which had been approved by the government nearly 10 years ago.

“I suggest you to form a 5-man group and meet me,” the PM told the crowd.

According to the protesters, the government had approved a 6 billion dram compensation for the IDPs, but only 10% has been paid in 2011.

Before the Prime Minister personally went out to speak to the demonstrators, the situation was getting tense as police were trying to prevent them from forcefully entering the government headquarters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan