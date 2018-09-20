Economic activity index grows 7,7% in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index grew 7,7% in January-August of 2018 against the same period of last year.

According to the national statistical service, the volume of industrial output grew 4,4%, construction volume 8,5%, trade turnover 9,7%.

Significant growth has been recorded in the service branch – 18,9%.

A minor decrease is seen in the agriculture field, with only 1% drop in output.

The energy production indicator grew 1,3%, while the consumer price index 2,5%.

Average monthly wages grew 3,7%.

Foreign trade turnover volumes grew 26,4%.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan