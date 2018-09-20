Armenia works with American partners to organize Pashinyan-Trump meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The process of organizing a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump is ongoing and it will reach its solution, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“The process for a Pashinyan-Trump meeting requires time, we are working with our American partners, this issue will reach its settlement. Soon we will hear about meetings of different level officials of the two countries, which will lead to this meeting. At this time it is not possible for a hasty meeting to take place,” he said.

Asked if a Pashinyan-Trump meeting is expected during the UN General Assembly, the FM said: “At this time we don’t expect a meeting in New York.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan