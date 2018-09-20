European Heritage Days to kick off in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. European Heritage Days are held annually in 50 European countries which have joined the European Cultural Convention of 1954.

This year’s event in Armenia will be held under the theme: "European Year of Cultural Heritage: The Art of Sharing.”

The event will kick off September 22, at 13:00 in the Cafesjian Center For the Arts at Yerevan’s Cascade, jointly by the Culture Ministry of Armenia and the European Union delegation to Armenia, the culture ministry said.

The program will involve more than 100 cultural institutions, as well as some historical and cultural monuments will open their doors, such as the building of the National Assembly of Armenia, National Library, Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater of Armenia, Observatory building, Armenian Brandy Factory etc.

The events will be held in Artsakh also.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan