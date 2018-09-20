Hijackers attack Armenian cargo truck in Turkey

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Hijackers in Turkey have attacked an Armenian cargo truck en route from Armenia to the Netherlands, Turkish media reported.

The incident took place when the truck was passing through Kocaeli. The vehicle was carrying 20 tons of molybdenum.

The hijackers posed as police officers to make the driver exit the vehicle. The attackers then subdued the driver and stole the cargo.

Four of the seven-man hijacking team have been arrested.

According to the report, at the time of the arrest the gang had already sold a part of the cargo for 800,000 dollars.

The hijackers included citizens of Georgia, among others.

No other details were available at the moment.

It is unclear if the driver suffered injuries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan