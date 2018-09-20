Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 September

Cabinet meeting begins with birthday congratulations


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. At the beginning of today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Arthur Grigoryan on his birthday.

“We congratulate Mr. Grigoryan and wish him good luck in his work, his family and everywhere, and certainly in the energy field,” the PM said.

Grigoryan turns 49 years old today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration