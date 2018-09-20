Cabinet meeting begins with birthday congratulations
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. At the beginning of today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Arthur Grigoryan on his birthday.
“We congratulate Mr. Grigoryan and wish him good luck in his work, his family and everywhere, and certainly in the energy field,” the PM said.
Grigoryan turns 49 years old today.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
