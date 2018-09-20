Yerevan police officers to carry Armenian-French glossaries during La Francophonie summit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian police officers will carry Armenian-French glossaries during the La Francophonie summit days in Yerevan.

“At your tables is the gift of the Armenian police to the government – the Armenian-French glossary, ahead of the 17th La Francophonie summit, which will take place in Yerevan, and which is a very big event for us and a good occasion to increase the number of languages we know,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

According to the PM, generally it would be correct if citizens of Armenia knew several foreign languages. “The La Francophonie summit is a good occasion for us to make another step in this direction. As far as I know this glossary will be carried by police officers,” the PM said.

National Police Chief Valeriy Osipyan confirmed that officers will carry the glossary.

