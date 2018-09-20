Intelligence chief meets with Kazakh ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service (NSS) Director Arthur Vanetsyan has held a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Uruzayev.

During the meeting Director Vanetsyan presented the main and targeted functions of the NSS, and addressed the mutually beneficial work and the formed practical firm ties between the two countries.

The ambassador thanked for the reception and expressed conviction that the existing relations between the two countries will further contribute to productive and organized work.

The sides expressed willingness to deepen cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan