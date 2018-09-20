Armenian Church dismisses rumors on alleged agreement between Catholicos and government on abdication

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Apostolic Church has dismissed rumors on an alleged agreement between the incumbent government and Catholicos Garegin II on the latter’s abdication. A local newspaper has claimed that Garegin II, the 132nd Catholicos of All Armenians, serving since 1999, has reached a secret agreement with the government that he himself will step down under the false pretext of having health problems. In the past few months a group of protesters have been demanding the resignation of the Catholicos.

Priest Vahram Melikyan, director of the Mother See’s Informational System, has said on Facebook that the rumors are false.

“We find it necessary to state that during the 27-year history of the Third Republic, all governments without exception have displayed proper respect towards the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church and namely the Catholicoi, and have valued the unique role of the Armenian Church and the Catholicos of All Armenians in the development of our statehood, national unity and maintenance of solidarity,” Melikyan said.

