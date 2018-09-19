Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 September

Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan becomes world youth champion


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian team of Greco-Roman wrestling Malkhas Amoyan became the champion of world youth championship.

ARMENPRESS reports Amoyan competed with the representative of Uzbekistan in the final round and won 10-0. The championship takes place in Slovakia.

In this championship Armenia also conquered silver and bronze medals. 

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




