Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan becomes world youth champion

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian team of Greco-Roman wrestling Malkhas Amoyan became the champion of world youth championship.

ARMENPRESS reports Amoyan competed with the representative of Uzbekistan in the final round and won 10-0. The championship takes place in Slovakia.

In this championship Armenia also conquered silver and bronze medals.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan