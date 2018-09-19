Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan becomes world youth champion
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian team of Greco-Roman wrestling Malkhas Amoyan became the champion of world youth championship.
ARMENPRESS reports Amoyan competed with the representative of Uzbekistan in the final round and won 10-0. The championship takes place in Slovakia.
In this championship Armenia also conquered silver and bronze medals.
Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 21:22 Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan becomes world youth champion
- 20:55 Some people buy 3 TVs and 20 news websites in Armenia in a week and still speak about limitation of freedom of speech – PM Pashinyan
- 20:38 Spokesperson of the MFA Armenia comments on situation on border between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 20:05 PM Pashinyan receives CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović
- 19:36 BelTA news agency and Belarusian State Museum of Great Patriotic War launch “Partisan Chronicles” project
- 18:52 CoE Commissioner for Human Rights highly appreciated role of Armenian civil society in the sphere of human rights
- 18:42 Yerevan is ready for upcoming summit – OIF Secretary General
- 17:48 Armenian serviceman killed by Azerbaijani shooting
- 16:56 Yerevan Today police search had nothing to do with journalism, reaffirm investigators
- 16:04 Government suspends community consolidation program
- 15:21 Acclaimed TV writer Thad Mumford Dead at 67
- 14:39 Kocharyan ponders specific format of political engagement
- 14:02 Parliamentary ad-hoc committee to invite experts from int’l organizations for wiretapping probe
- 13:19 Yerevan’s embattled waste management operator expands fleet
- 12:15 United States requests Armenia to extradite Kevin Oksuz
- 12:08 Protesting students of Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinematography demand rector’s resignation
- 12:05 848,343 eligible to vote in Yerevan election
- 11:43 Russia's Ural Airlines to launch Anapa-Yerevan direct flights
- 11:10 New Agreements Signed: Investments from California into Armenian IT Sector
- 10:40 Governmental inspection agency reveals 49 million drams in environmental damages
- 09:48 North Korea agrees to shut down nuclear reactor in Yongbyon and missile testing site
- 08:58 European Stocks - 18-09-18
- 08:57 US stocks up - 18-09-18
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-09-18
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 18-09-18
- 08:54 Oil Prices Up - 18-09-18
- 09.18-21:28 Bears block PM Pashinyan’s way in Artsakh
- 09.18-20:33 Armenian Armed Forces and Defense Army confidently keep control of the front line situation – Nikol Pashinyan
- 09.18-20:00 President of Artsakh and Prime Minister of Armenia visit northern section of the border
- 09.18-19:46 Ambassador of Congo David Maduka delivers copies of credentials to FM Mnatsakanyan
- 09.18-18:39 President Sarkissian receives leadership of “Vardanants Knights”
- 09.18-17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-09-18
- 09.18-17:40 Asian Stocks - 18-09-18
- 09.18-17:08 Israeli army blames Damascus for Russian Il-20 downing
- 09.18-17:05 Azerbaijani billionaire charged with 2004 attempted kidnapping of pop singer Avraam Russo
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 6737 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 6107 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2709 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 2502 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2375 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations