Yerevan is ready for upcoming summit – OIF Secretary General

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A session of Ambassadors of Francophone countries took place in Brussels on September 18, dedicated to the 17th summit of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie to be held in Yerevan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the session was organized by the Armenian Embassy in Belgium in collaboration with the permanent representation of the OIF to the EU and the Embassy of Canada in Belgium. OIF Secretary General Michaëlle Jean, heads of 85 diplomatic missions participated in the event.

Ambassador of Armenia to Belgium and Luxemburg, head of the Armenian mission to the EU Tatul Margaryan gave opening remarks.

Afterwards, Armenia’s representative to the OIF, Ambassador Kristian Ter-Stepanyan presented the preparatory works of the upcoming OIF summit.

OIF Secretary General Michaëlle Jean also gave a speech, who particularly noted that Yerevan is ready for the upcoming summit and expressed confidence that it will be held at a high level.

A reception took place after the session during which a footage dedicated to the Yerevan summit of the OIF was shown.

