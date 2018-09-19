Kocharyan ponders specific format of political engagement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has reiterated his willingness to be engaged in politics in Armenia.

In an interview to the Russian Kommersant newspaper, Kocharyan said he is still considering formats for his activities.

Asked what specific option of political activities he is more likely to choose, Kocharyan responded: “You could say that I haven’t decided yet.”

Kocharyan also noted that he has never left politics. “As they say, presidents don’t leave politics. I’ve been passive for 10 years. I have expressed my stance about principled matters which I haven’t agreed with, but I haven’t displayed other activeness. Now I will express myself a lot more actively,” Kocharyan told Kommersant.

Speaking about the recent domestic developments in Armenia, the former president argued that Nikol Pashinyan has felt the discontent and protesting moods and acted timely. “It was impressive,” Kocharyan said.

