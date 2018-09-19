Yerevan’s embattled waste management operator expands fleet

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Sanitek, the waste disposal company in charge of waste management in Yerevan, will import five new garbage trucks to the country, minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan told a press conference today.

He said that the vehicles are currently crossing the Georgia-Armenia border and will soon join the Yerevan fleet of Sanitek.

“Since the company breached several contract clauses, and in order for us not to have problems on Yerevan Day, I have tasked and discussed with the Acting Mayor of Yerevan the issue of involving additional equipment from other towns and cities if needed,” Papikyan said.

Sanitek was fined twice lately by the Yerevan City Hall for improper implementation of waste management.

