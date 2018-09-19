848,343 eligible to vote in Yerevan election

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The national police force has issued the final electoral lists for the upcoming September 23 early elections of Yerevan City Council.

The lists are available for download at www.police.am.

The initial lists (03.09.2018) listed 850,124 voters, but the number has been updated to 848,343 in the final lists.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan