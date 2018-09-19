Russia's Ural Airlines to launch Anapa-Yerevan direct flights

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Ural Airlines will commence direct flights from Anapa to Yerevan twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays.

Anapa is a town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the northern coast of the Black Sea near the Sea of Azov.

The flights will be operated year-round, according to Interfax. The direct flights will be launched from October, according to Intefax. Other details aren’t available yet.

Ural Airlines is an airline based in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

