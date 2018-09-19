Russia's Ural Airlines to launch Anapa-Yerevan direct flights
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Ural Airlines will commence direct flights from Anapa to Yerevan twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays.
Anapa is a town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the northern coast of the Black Sea near the Sea of Azov.
The flights will be operated year-round, according to Interfax. The direct flights will be launched from October, according to Intefax. Other details aren’t available yet.
Ural Airlines is an airline based in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
