LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 september:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.78% to $2017.50, copper price down by 1.41% to $5881.00, lead price down by 0.92% to $2042.00, nickel price down by 2.02% to $12350.00, tin price down by 0.92% to $18925.00, zinc price down by 1.49% to $2311.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $63250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
