Armenian Armed Forces and Defense Army confidently keep control of the front line situation – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan visited on September 18 the front line of Artsakh accompanied by President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, Defense Minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during his Facebook live broadcast that important discussions took place over the situation on the front line.

“Although the situation on the front line is quite tense, we can still assess it as stable and controllable. Anyway, the Armenian Armed Forces and the Defense Army confidently keep control of the situation. And we discussed with the President of Artsakh and the representatives of the Armed Forces the current situation over Karabakh, our positions and also there were discussions over the political-military situation”, Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, during the discussion they recorded that the armed forces of the Armenian side confidently keep control of the situation and appropriately retaliate to any Azerbaijani provocation. “But this does not mean we want war or we push for war. Instead, we are ready for negotiations – something that we have repeated many times”.

The PM also added that he had planned to participate in the rally of “My step” block in Yerevan’s Ajapnyak district, but he could not arrive in Yerevan on time due to bad weather conditio9ns.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan