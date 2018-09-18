President of Artsakh and Prime Minister of Armenia visit northern section of the border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan together with Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan visited the northern section of the border and familiarized with the service of the soldiers and the situation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the leaders of the two Armenian Republics were accompanied by Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, Defense Minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan