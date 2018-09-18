President Sarkissian receives leadership of “Vardanants Knights”

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the leadership of New-York-based Armenian organization “Vardanants Knights” on September 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the guests presented to the President the activities of the organization at the Motherland, particularly the projects aimed at school-building and solving the problems of the bordering communities.

Highlighting their patriotic initiatives, President Sarkissian said that he is ready to assist all those projects.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan