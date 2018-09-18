Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 September

Asian Stocks - 18-09-18


TOKYO, 18 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 18 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.41% to 23420.54 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.81% to 1759.88 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.82% to 2699.95 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.56% to 27084.66 points.




Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
