Asian Stocks - 18-09-18
TOKYO, 18 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 18 September:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.41% to 23420.54 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.81% to 1759.88 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.82% to 2699.95 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.56% to 27084.66 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:39 President Sarkissian receives leadership of “Vardanants Knights”
- 17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-09-18
- 17:40 Asian Stocks - 18-09-18
- 17:08 Israeli army blames Damascus for Russian Il-20 downing
- 17:05 Azerbaijani billionaire charged with 2004 attempted kidnapping of pop singer Avraam Russo
- 16:50 5th Wine Festival held in Artsakh’s Togh village
- 16:13 President Sarkissian hosts Yerevan State University students
- 15:15 Armenia, China sign air communication agreement
- 15:09 All former presidents to be invited to Armenian Independence Day celebrations, government says
- 14:31 Armenian cenbank chief re-elected as Chairman of Council at CIS Interstate Bank
- 14:13 Armenia notifies PACE monitoring committee on Azerbaijani cross-border shootings
- 13:44 Russian defense minister blames Israel for downing military plane over Mediterranean
- 13:29 Pope to Armenian Mekhitarist Congregation: continue to illuminate the path to unity
- 13:24 2500 EEU companies + 250 non-EEU firms to participate in Armenia Eurasian Week forum
- 13:16 Armenian citizen arrested in Istanbul in suspicion of currency exchange heist
- 12:54 Defense minister, FAST director discuss cooperation
- 12:40 Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover – Russian military says
- 12:35 President Sarkissian donates rare Armenian Genocide photographs from personal collection to national archive
- 12:13 After nearly a century, Saryan masterpiece finds its way back home
- 12:09 Yerevan’s chief architect fired
- 11:46 President awards military servicemen, veterans
- 11:09 Yerevan gears up to celebrate Armenian Independence Day
- 11:00 Armenia’s Human Rights Defender's Office praised by European Union for ‘excellent’ job
- 10:55 Turkey dispatches UAV’s to tackle spreading wildfire near Mount Ararat foothills
- 10:46 Yerevan’s Republic Square to be focal point of Independence Day celebrations
- 10:43 Independence Day celebrations to feature Selfie Hour in Yerevan’s Republic Square
- 10:22 Russian military plane with 14 on board disappears over Mediterranean Sea during Israeli strikes on Latakia
- 10:20 European Stocks - 17-09-18
- 10:20 US stocks down - 17-09-18
- 10:19 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-09-18
- 10:19 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-09-18
- 10:19 Oil Prices Down - 17-09-18
- 10:02 Putin, Erdogan agree to set up Idlib buffer zone
- 09:59 North Korean leader personally welcomes South Korean President in Pyongyang airport
- 09:56 Minor earthquake in Armenia’s south
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 6315 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 5563 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2440 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 2305 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2180 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations