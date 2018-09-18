5th Wine Festival held in Artsakh’s Togh village

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The 5th Wine Festvial of Artsakh took place September 15th in the village of Togh in the country’s Hadrut region.

The traditional fest was organized by the Artsakh ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism.

Twenty-four winemaking companies from Artsakh and Armenia, as well as individuals engaged in wine production presented their products at the festival.

Travelers from Armenia and abroad visited the event to taste the wine products of Artsakh.

Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan personally visited the festival, together with top government officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan