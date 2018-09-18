President Sarkissian hosts Yerevan State University students

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has hosted a group of Yerevan State University (YSU) students today at his official residence in Yerevan.

Back when Sarkissian hadn’t yet taken office as president, he had promised the students to have a meeting with them when he visited the university.

During today’s meeting the students got the chance to speak to the president, ask questions and voice suggestions and concerns.

They were particularly interested in the mechanisms of granting distinguished students scholarships, creation of jobs for students from remote areas in their hometowns, as well as the formation of academic arenas, and other issued relating to education and development of science.

Sarkissian told the students that it is very significant to be able to find the profession, the direction where they can be the best. Speaking about the role of the educational system, Sarkissian said that the system should first of all serve for discovering the abilities of the youth and help them in choosing the right path.

Cultural legacy, preservation of national values and national identity were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan