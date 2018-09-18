Armenia, China sign air communication agreement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan has arrived to Guangzhou, China at the invitation of her Chinese counterparts on September 15.

Revazyan will participate at the World Routes 2018 event in the city, the foreign ministry said.

On September 16, the Armenian aviation official took part in the inauguration of the event. Revazyan held a brief meeting with Wang Zhiqing, Deputy Administrator at the Civil Aviation Administration of China. After the meeting Revazyan signed an agreement between the Armenian and Chinese governments on air communications.

During the meeting the sides expressed opinion that this agreement will serve as the legal basis for establishing direct air communication between the two countries, which in turn will strengthen and develop bilateral relations in various fields.

Revazyan is also expected to meet with executives of Chinese airline companies to discuss the possibilities of establishing direct flights to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan