All former presidents to be invited to Armenian Independence Day celebrations, government says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. All former presidents of Armenia: Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan will be invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations, Chief of Staff of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s administration Eduard Aghajanyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian service – Azatutyun.

Numerous events are planned for September 21 – Independence Day – celebrations in Yerevan.

Details on what specific event the former presidents will attend weren’t immediately clear.

