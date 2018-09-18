Armenia notifies PACE monitoring committee on Azerbaijani cross-border shootings

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Ms. Arpine Hovhannisyan has notified the monitoring committee of the institution on Azerbaijan’s cross-border gunfire at the Armenian village of Koti, the resulting civilian injury and the other shootings of several other Armenian civilian settlements.

“By taking advantage of the latest domestic events in Armenia the authorities of Azerbaijani are attempting to put the blame for possible failures of the NK conflict settlement on the Armenian side. I have said this numerously and I won’t avoid repeating myself: we are more than united in the Artsakh matter.

Regarding agenda issues, at the request of a relevant committee I briefed on the latest domestic political developments of Armenia. Considering the confidentiality procedure of the committee’s activities I will notify about the decisions and the committee’s stance when it will be [available for disclosure],” Hovhannisyan said.

