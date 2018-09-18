2500 EEU companies + 250 non-EEU firms to participate in Armenia Eurasian Week forum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the support of the ministry of economic development and investments of Armenia and the Business Armenia foundation, the Eurasian Week International Exhibition Forum will be held October 22-24 in Armenia.

Eurasian Week is the largest annual business events in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Business Armenia said in a press release that the Eurasian Week is aimed at developing effective ties between EEU businessmen and encouraging commercial relations with non-member countries.

Nearly 2500 companies from the EEU will take part in the forum in Armenia. In addition, nearly 250 companies from non-EEU countries will also take part.

An international expo will be held covering the fields of food production, pharmaceuticals, light industry, construction materials production, IT and precision engineering and jewelry.

