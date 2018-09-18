Armenian citizen arrested in Istanbul in suspicion of currency exchange heist

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian citizen (pictured left) has been arrested in Istanbul in suspicion of robbing a currency exchange office, according to Vatan newspaper.

The robbers had stolen cash and other items overall worth 47,000 dollars.

The citizen of Armenia is one of the two suspects who were arrested in Bursa. The other arrested suspect is a Russian national (pictured right)

Two others are still at large.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan