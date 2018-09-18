Defense minister, FAST director discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister David Tonoyan and Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) founding director Armen Orujyan held a meeting September 17 in the head office of FAST to discuss cooperation possibilities.

FAST presented the developed curriculum for new educational programs of servicemen. The educational programs will include data science, AI, cybersecurity and other field which are military-related.

The defense minister emphasized the importance for creating high quality education programs in the military and developing the scientific-technical skills of servicemen.

