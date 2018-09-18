President Sarkissian donates rare Armenian Genocide photographs from personal collection to national archive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has donated rare photographs about the Armenian Genocide from his personal collection to the National Archive of Armenia, director of the archive Amatuni Virabyan told reporters today.

Virabyan said that the photographs are among the most valuable papers currently kept at the archive.

“The photographs about the Armenian Genocide have reached us thanks to great German humanitarian, a friend of the Armenian people Armin Wegner, and this year the President donated the negative of these photos, which he had earlier acquired, to the archive,” Virabyan said.

The Armenian National Archive stores 1,300,000 pages of digitized documents.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan