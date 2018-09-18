President awards military servicemen, veterans
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has awarded a group of military servicemen and veterans with state orders and medals on the occasion of the upcoming 27 anniversary of the Armenian Independence.
Armenia will celebrate its 27th Independence Day on September 21st.
More than two dozens of servicemen of various ranks were awarded.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
