Yerevan gears up to celebrate Armenian Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Organizers and government officials have done their best in order to bring a true celebration mood to the entire territory of Armenia on Independence Day – September 21st.

Head of the Yerevan City Hall’s cultural department Ruben Hovhannisyan presented the events for the capital city today at a news conference.

“The events will kick off at 12:00 from Yerevan’s Republic Square. The first event will be a chalk painting events with nearly 2,000 students taking part. A painting exhibition will be opened in the Republic Square at 13:00. The two stages in the square will also begin functioning from 13:00 until 23:00. A children’s city will also be opened in the square,” he said.

Brass orchestras will march through Yerevan from 13:00 from Freedom Square.

A fair will be available in the Republic Square, featuring Armenian food, wine, beer etc.

Hovhannisyan said that a major firework event will conclude the day in late in the evening.

