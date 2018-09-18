Turkey dispatches UAV’s to tackle spreading wildfire near Mount Ararat foothills

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A wildfire near the foothills of Mount Ararat in Turkey has spread due to strong winds on September 17, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The fire was visible to the naked eye from Yerevan yesterday evening.

According to Anadolu, since the terrain is difficult to overcome for firefighters, the local emergency personnel are attempting to prevent the wildfire’s spread by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan