Yerevan’s Republic Square to be focal point of Independence Day celebrations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The focal point of the events for the celebrations of the 27th Independence Day of Armenia will be Yerevan’s Republic Square. All streets leading to the square will be open only for pedestrians.

Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Eduard Aghajanyan told a news conference today in the square that the upcoming event will be unprecedented and will differ from the others with its decentralization and coverage.

“The event will be held under the You Are Independent motto. This is a very clear message,” he said.

He said that the musical performances across the city will include almost all cultural layers and will feature all types of music.

Aghajanyan said that the Prime Minister will host a reception at his official residence. “A pretty pleasant surprise awaits you there,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan