LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.15% to $2054.00, copper price down by 0.81% to $5965.00, lead price stood at $2061.00, nickel price down by 0.75% to $12605.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19100.00, zinc price down by 1.51% to $2346.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $63250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.