Massive fire breaks out on the slopes of Mount Ararat – Ministry of Emergency Situations presents details
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. A massive fire has broken out on the slopes of Mount Ararat, and the fire is still far away from the Armenian-Turkish border, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
