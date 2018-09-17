Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-09-18


YEREVAN, 17 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 september, USD exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 485.16 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.30 drams to 565.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.11 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.17 drams to 635.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 119.73 drams to 18748.32 drams. Silver price down by 0.12 drams to 221.73 drams. Platinum price down by 76.17 drams to 12556.59 drams.




