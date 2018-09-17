Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Artsakh’s president summons consultation over military mobilization readiness trainings


STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has summoned a consultation today on the process of the ongoing trainings in accordance to the 2018 plan on the Defense Army’s mobilization readiness.

Sahakyan’s office said that defense ministry Levon Mnatsakanyan briefed the president of the process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




