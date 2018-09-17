Armenia’s Sergei Smbatyan to conduct concert dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary in Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Artistic director and conductor of the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan will conduct a concert dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan’s foundation at Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera.

The evening titled “Aram Khachaturian” will feature works of Armenian composers Komitas, Aram Khachaturian and Edgar Hovhannisyan.

The concert is organized by the Embassy of Armenia in Italy.

