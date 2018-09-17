Human Rights Defender demands clarification from investigators over searching editorial office of Yerevan Today

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender’s Office has launched a discussion proceeding regarding the search operations carried out by the investigative committee at the head office of Yerevan Today – a Yerevan-based online news media outlet.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office told ARMENPRESS that they have studied both the reports and Yerevan Today’s clarifications over the matter.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office said it has noted the Investigative Committee’s statement which said that the search has nothing to do with the media outlet’s journalistic activities.

Nevertheless, taking into account that the matter relates to a search operation in the editorial office of a news media outlet, regardless of the statement of the state body the Human Rights Defender’s Office has requested the investigators to issue clarifications.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan