Yerevan Today news media’s editor-in-chief claims detectives confiscated his office computer

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Today Editor-In-Chief Sevak Hakobyan has commented on the search operations which were carried out in the head office of the news media outlet by police and investigative committee detectives.

He told reporters that what happened was odd.

According to him, the reason behind it all is that Yerevan Today was first to report the audio recording of the wiretapped phone conversation between the NSS director and the SIS director, which was leaked online. The Editor-In-Chief said he will soon summon a press conference. “At this moment I can only say that they have confiscated my computer and the hard drives of the other computers. Moreover, this happened as result of double inspections. They noted that the information, for which they had arrived, was published on our website a lot later than it was distributed, but after this they confiscated whatever they wanted and left,” Hakobyan told reporters.

Asked to clarify whether Yerevan Today is somehow affiliated with former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the Editor-In-Chief dismissed the rumors, claiming that Kocharyan isn’t the owner and has nothing to do with it.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan