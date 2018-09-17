Court grants $10,000 bail for release of Masis mayor from pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. A court has set a 5,000,000 dram (roughly $ 10,000) bail for the release of Mayor of Masis Davit Hambardzumyan from pre-trial detention, his attorney Tigran Atanesyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Davit Hambardzumyan will be released on a 5,000,000 dram bail,” he said.

Mayor of Masis Davit Hambardzumyan is charged with inciting riots and rioting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan