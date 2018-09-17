Engineering units of Russian military base in Armenia commence special tactical exercises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Engineering units of the Russian military base of Armenia have commenced special tactical military exercises in the Kahmud and Alagyaz training grounds within the framework of bilateral company tactical drills.

The Southern Military District of Russia said that servicemen are carrying out engineering reconnaissance missions during the drills.

The troops are using the KORSHUN landmine detectors and K9 units. More than 100 servicemen and 50 units of military equipment are involved.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan