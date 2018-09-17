Combat-readiness training alarm declared in Russian military base in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Colonel-General Alexander Dvornikov – the commander of the Southern Military District of Russia – has ordered a drill alarm in the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia’s Gyumri to check the combat readiness of the troops.

The Southern Military District said that all units of the base are involved in the drills.

The district’s committee will assess the base’s capabilities of fulfilling recon-strike activities and protection and concealments of mobile command units.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan